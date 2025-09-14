Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
