Sindh Information Department Releases Latest River & Barrage Flow Data
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Information Department on Sunday has released the latest statistics on water inflow and outflow at rivers and barrages across the province. According to the data, a decreasing trend in water flow has been observed at Panjnad, with both inflow and outflow recorded at 422,552 cusecs.
The current Water Flow Situation has been recorded at 612,269 cusecs, while outflow stands at 582,942 cusecs at Guddu Barrage, showing an increase in water flow.
In Sukkur Barrage, the current inflow is 488,820 cusecs, and outflow is 438,390 cusecs.
While in the Kotri Barrage, inflow and outflow have been recorded at 274,129 cusecs and 261,399 cusecs, respectively.
The Sindh Information Department regularly monitors and releases updates on the flood situation in Sindh, ensuring that all relevant institutions are prepared to take necessary actions.
Recent Stories
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..
Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation
Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year
China unveils three-year action plan to boost new-type energy storage
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six wickets
UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Haiti
More Stories From Pakistan
-
850 successful child heart surgeries completed at Cardiology Institute3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Information Department Releases Latest River & Barrage Flow Data3 minutes ago
-
Worker dies of suffocation3 minutes ago
-
SCCI’s mobile medical team holds flood relief camp in Chani-Gondal13 minutes ago
-
Govt promoting traditional sports to preserve cultural heritage: Minister23 minutes ago
-
UN FAO delegation, Secretary Tourism talk on Pakistan’s first tea tourism venture23 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar Malik stresses need for SME centres of excellence to drive economic growth33 minutes ago
-
President Zardari travels by a high-speed train in China; briefed on operations33 minutes ago
-
Flood havoc claims 972 lives, injuries 1,062, destroys 8,481 homes, perishes 6,509 livestock since J ..33 minutes ago
-
Christian community’s contribution to Pakistan always exemplary: Minister42 minutes ago
-
Labourer dies after being hit by train42 minutes ago
-
Flood-hit farmers battle fodder crisis as prices skyrocket43 minutes ago