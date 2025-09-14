Sindh Information Department Releases Latest River & Barrage Flow Data

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Information Department on Sunday has released the latest statistics on water inflow and outflow at rivers and barrages across the province. According to the data, a decreasing trend in water flow has been observed at Panjnad, with both inflow and outflow recorded at 422,552 cusecs.

The current Water Flow Situation has been recorded at 612,269 cusecs, while outflow stands at 582,942 cusecs at Guddu Barrage, showing an increase in water flow.

In Sukkur Barrage, the current inflow is 488,820 cusecs, and outflow is 438,390 cusecs.

While in the Kotri Barrage, inflow and outflow have been recorded at 274,129 cusecs and 261,399 cusecs, respectively.

The Sindh Information Department regularly monitors and releases updates on the flood situation in Sindh, ensuring that all relevant institutions are prepared to take necessary actions.