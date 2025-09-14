Open Menu

Sindh Information Department Releases Latest River & Barrage Flow Data

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Sindh Information Department Releases Latest River & Barrage Flow Data

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Information Department on Sunday has released the latest statistics on water inflow and outflow at rivers and barrages across the province. According to the data, a decreasing trend in water flow has been observed at Panjnad, with both inflow and outflow recorded at 422,552 cusecs.

The current Water Flow Situation has been recorded at 612,269 cusecs, while outflow stands at 582,942 cusecs at Guddu Barrage, showing an increase in water flow.

In Sukkur Barrage, the current inflow is 488,820 cusecs, and outflow is 438,390 cusecs.

While in the Kotri Barrage, inflow and outflow have been recorded at 274,129 cusecs and 261,399 cusecs, respectively.

The Sindh Information Department regularly monitors and releases updates on the flood situation in Sindh, ensuring that all relevant institutions are prepared to take necessary actions.

Recent Stories

'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for ..

'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..

8 minutes ago
 Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide ..

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..

2 hours ago
 Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan ..

Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula

3 hours ago
 4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

4 hours ago
 MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

4 hours ago
Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case ..

Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year

5 hours ago
 China unveils three-year action plan to boost new- ..

China unveils three-year action plan to boost new-type energy storage

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six ..

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six wickets

16 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Hai ..

UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Haiti

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan