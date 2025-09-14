Open Menu

Worker Dies Of Suffocation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Worker dies of suffocation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) A worker died of suffocation at a nearby locality on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, Fiaz Ali (22) was cleaning sewerage

when he fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gas at Malkey Kalan.

The rescuers pulled out the victim and found him dead.

The body was shifted to the AIMH hospital.

Fiaz Ali was the employee of ZKB company.

