Prominent Leader Shafqat Ali Shah Pays Tribute To Security Forces' Bravery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, a distinguished political and social figure, has paid tribute to the bravery and valor of the security forces for their successful operation in Lower Dir's Lal Qila area. According to his spokesperson on Sunday, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of 7 brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty. He emphasized that the security forces of Pakistan have made countless sacrifices for the country's safety and sovereignty. Shah reiterated that through unity and high spirits, the nation will overcome the threat of terrorism and ensure the security of its citizens.

He condemned the terrorists for using innocent civilians as human shields and stressed that those behind these acts, particularly foreign-sponsored elements, would be dealt with firmly. Syed Shafqat Ali Shah expressed confidence that terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious designs, thanks to the unwavering resolve of the security forces.

Shafqat Ali Shah concluded by offering prayers for the martyrs, seeking elevated ranks for them in the hereafter, and reaffirming the nation's commitment to stand united against terrorism.

