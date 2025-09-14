850 successful child heart surgeries completed at Cardiology Institute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Child Heart Surgery Programme, launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif,

has marked a significant milestone with 850 successful pediatric heart surgeries completed at

Multan Cardiology Institute.

Hospital officials said 1,300 children were registered under the special initiative in the past year,

ensuring free and timely treatment for those suffering from heart diseases.

Medical Superintendent of Multan Cardiology Institute described the initiative as a “blessing for

parents,” noting that expensive procedures had previously kept life-saving treatment out of reach

for many families.

“Now, with the government support and modern facilities, survival rates have

improved remarkably,” he said.

The hospital is equipped with advanced machinery, skilled surgeons, and modern surgical techniques,

which have contributed to a higher success rate. The MS expressed confidence that more children

would benefit from the programme in the coming months, calling it a landmark step in Punjab’s

healthcare system.

Health experts say the programme would save thousands of lives and bring cardiac care standards

in Punjab closer to global benchmarks.