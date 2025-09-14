Open Menu

SCCI’s Mobile Medical Team Holds Flood Relief Camp In Chani-Gondal

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 03:10 PM

SCCI’s mobile medical team holds flood relief camp in Chani-Gondal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The mobile Medical Team of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI)

held a relief camp in the flood-affected Chani-Gondal.

President Sialkot Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Mian Muhammad

Khalil said that the initiative was a part of SCCI’s ongoing commitment to humanitarian

assistance and community support during natural disasters.

Mian Muhammad Khalil said that on the direction of SCCI President, the fifth

medical camp on behalf of SCCI with the support of members was conducted.

He said SCCI was also conducting a medical move with the Pakistan Army and

had already conducted medical camps in Zafarwal, in Chaprar, Bajwat and

in Tehsil Samrial.

He said that SCCI stands firmly with the Pakistan Army and all agencies engaged

in relief efforts.

Mian Muhammad Khalil said that, by supplying critical medical aid, the Chamber

aims to ensure timely healthcare reaches vulnerable populations suffering from

the aftermath of recent floods.

May Allah grant speedy recovery to those affected by floods and may they soon

live happily in their homes, he added.

Recent Stories

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide ..

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..

2 hours ago
 Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan ..

Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula

3 hours ago
 4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

4 hours ago
 MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

4 hours ago
 Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case ..

Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year

5 hours ago
China unveils three-year action plan to boost new- ..

China unveils three-year action plan to boost new-type energy storage

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six ..

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six wickets

16 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Hai ..

UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Haiti

16 hours ago
 UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in C ..

UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in Chile

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan