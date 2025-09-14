SCCI’s mobile medical team holds flood relief camp in Chani-Gondal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The mobile Medical Team of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI)

held a relief camp in the flood-affected Chani-Gondal.

President Sialkot Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Mian Muhammad

Khalil said that the initiative was a part of SCCI’s ongoing commitment to humanitarian

assistance and community support during natural disasters.

Mian Muhammad Khalil said that on the direction of SCCI President, the fifth

medical camp on behalf of SCCI with the support of members was conducted.

He said SCCI was also conducting a medical move with the Pakistan Army and

had already conducted medical camps in Zafarwal, in Chaprar, Bajwat and

in Tehsil Samrial.

He said that SCCI stands firmly with the Pakistan Army and all agencies engaged

in relief efforts.

Mian Muhammad Khalil said that, by supplying critical medical aid, the Chamber

aims to ensure timely healthcare reaches vulnerable populations suffering from

the aftermath of recent floods.

May Allah grant speedy recovery to those affected by floods and may they soon

live happily in their homes, he added.