SCCI’s Mobile Medical Team Holds Flood Relief Camp In Chani-Gondal
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The mobile Medical Team of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI)
held a relief camp in the flood-affected Chani-Gondal.
President Sialkot Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Mian Muhammad
Khalil said that the initiative was a part of SCCI’s ongoing commitment to humanitarian
assistance and community support during natural disasters.
Mian Muhammad Khalil said that on the direction of SCCI President, the fifth
medical camp on behalf of SCCI with the support of members was conducted.
He said SCCI was also conducting a medical move with the Pakistan Army and
had already conducted medical camps in Zafarwal, in Chaprar, Bajwat and
in Tehsil Samrial.
He said that SCCI stands firmly with the Pakistan Army and all agencies engaged
in relief efforts.
Mian Muhammad Khalil said that, by supplying critical medical aid, the Chamber
aims to ensure timely healthcare reaches vulnerable populations suffering from
the aftermath of recent floods.
May Allah grant speedy recovery to those affected by floods and may they soon
live happily in their homes, he added.
