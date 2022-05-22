UrduPoint.com

Hot High Speed Winds Rekindle Fire In Margallas, 70 Fire Fighters Deployed: Sherry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Hot high speed winds rekindle fire in Margallas, 70 fire fighters deployed: Sherry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday said the bush fires rekindled in the Margallas at the boundary area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad due to hot high speed winds which was controlled in the morning.

The minister for climate change in a tweet said that fire fighting were going on since morning to control the fire on Margalla Hills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad boundary area. She wrote, "Bush fires near E-11 and D-12 area at the boundary of ICT/KP are being fought by CDA & KP staff since morning." She said after that fire was controlled it has erupted again at 3 pm.

Sherry said due to hot high speed winds and tough terrain there were 70 fire fighters deployed still but the Capital Development Authority (CDA) might need to deploy more.

Director General Environment CDA Irfan Niazi told APP that the CDA was on the ground since morning to put out the fire but hot fast moving wind and difficult terrain was making the operations harder.

Chairperson of Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) Rina Saeed Khan informed that the high winds changed the direction of the fire that caught sector D-12 and E-11 area of the National Park.

