Hot & humid weather forecast for city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

However, wind with thundershowers are expected in Pothohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad.

While rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds are expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Layyah.

According to synoptic situation, a seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Weak Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 32 and 27 Celsius, respectively on Monday.