Hot Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts

Thu 08th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Hot weather likely to persist in most parts

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted very hot and dry weather likely to prevail in most areas of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa during evening/night, it further said.

Continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country and monsoon currents from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal likely to penetrate in upper and eastern parts of the country from tomorrow.

Maximum temperature's recorded were as: Sibbi, Nokkundi 47, Dalbandin, Dadu and Bannu 46.

