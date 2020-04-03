UrduPoint.com
Hotel Manager Booked On Violation Of Section 144

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 03:07 PM

Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayyub Bukhari has got register case against hotel manager on violation of Section 144 CrCP here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayyub Bukhari has got register case against hotel manager on violation of Section 144 CrCP here on Friday.

AC checked Al-Aziz hotel on Thursday night and noticed that four persons were having dinner there.

On it, a case was registered against hotel owner.

It is mentioned here that for the safety purposes of masses in the wake of COVID-19, the government had imposed Section 144 CrPC in the city.

