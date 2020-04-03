Hotel Manager Booked On Violation Of Section 144
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayyub Bukhari has got register case against hotel manager on violation of Section 144 CrCP here on Friday.
AC checked Al-Aziz hotel on Thursday night and noticed that four persons were having dinner there.
On it, a case was registered against hotel owner.
It is mentioned here that for the safety purposes of masses in the wake of COVID-19, the government had imposed Section 144 CrPC in the city.