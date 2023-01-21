House gutted, 4 injured in Faisalabad

Four people including a woman received burn injuries while precious house luggage was reduced to ashes during a fire incident in the area of Samanabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Four people including a woman received burn injuries while precious house luggage was reduced to ashes during a fire incident in the area of Samanabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a family had ignited fire to beat the cold in Muzaffar Colony, but some clothes accidentally caught fire all of sudden.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present in the house.

In this incident, four people including Habib Jawad (18), Abbas Nasir (38), Jawad Akber (40) and Umm-e-Habiba (28) also received burn injuries.

Fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment, he added.