Housing ministry resolves 6,674 complaints registered on Pakistan Citizen Portal

Ministry of Housing and Works (MoHW) has successfully resolved 6,674 complaints out of 6,753 total complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) since the inception of the portal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Ministry of Housing and Works (MoHW) has successfully resolved 6,674 complaints out of 6,753 total complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) since the inception of the portal.

"As many as 37 are new complaints received against attached departments of the ministry and 42 complaints are in progress for resolution," an official of the Ministry told APP here on Thursday.

On the instructions of the Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema, he said the complaints received on respective dashboards were processed and resolved on day to day basis.

Giving detail of the complaints, the official said that 175 complaints were registered against Ministry of Housing and Works, 388 against Estate Office Islamabad, 690 against Pak PWD, only one against National Housing Authority, 5160 against Federal Government Housing Authority (FGEHA), 322 against PHA Foundation and 17 were received against National Construction Limited.

To facilitate the residents of the federal capital, he said the FGEHA had also launched a mobile application to address the complaints regarding sewerage, streetlights, garbage collection and illegal land grabbing at its housing projects in sectors G-13 and G-14.

The official said the FGEHA director-general would monitor the complaints on the FGEHA Resident Complaint Portal. He urged the residents to download the app and start registering their complaints.

He said that the purpose of the app was to save the resident from standing in long queues to file a complaint about water, sewerage, sanitation and other such civic issues.