HRCP condemns carnage in Kabul

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th April, 2021) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) strongly condemns the brutal terrorist attack on a girls’ school in Kabul on Saturday, which cost over 60 lives—most of them, young students.

The incident is a grim reminder of the carnage wrought during the APS attack in Peshawar, Pakistan, in 2014. It also underlines the perpetual threat to women in Afghanistan, in light of recent attacks targeting women. In January, two women judges were killed by unknown gunmen in an ambush. In March, three women who worked for a local Afghan radio and TV station were shot dead in Jalalabad.

It is a matter of grave concern that the number of civilians killed and injured in the prolonged armed conflict in this region has been rising instead of coming down, in violation of all humanitarian laws. HRCP appeals to all parties with any stake in the conflict to pledge an immediate ceasefire and enter negotiations to resolve political differences. International bodies too have a responsibility to monitor the human rights situation in the region and play a transparent and active role in bringing about a peaceful solution.