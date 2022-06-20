UrduPoint.com

HRCP Demands Repeal Of Colonial Laws, Launches Study

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 08:34 PM

HRCP demands repeal of colonial laws, launches study

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Monday launched its study titled "Freedom of Peaceful Assembly in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Monday launched its study titled "Freedom of Peaceful Assembly in Pakistan: A Legislative Review" demanding to repeal many colonial-era laws.

The HRCP in a study launching ceremony held here, recommended to the legislature, executive to ensure fulfillment of the right to peaceful assembly as per international human rights standards.

HRCP was assisted by a high-profile working group, including Hina Jilani, Farhatullah Babar, Habib Tahir, Reema Omer and Saroop Ijaz, while the study itself was conducted by Mr Asfand Yar Warraich.

The right to peaceful assembly would a cornerstone of any democratic society. The study would provided an analysis of this right as enshrined in Article-16 of the Constitution of Pakistan as well as offered a review of legal provisions and procedures that impact it.

Moreover, HRCP would able to conduct a detailed mapping of assemblies from years 2010 to 2020 through this study, to find that disproportionate curbs were placed on assemblies surveyed; these included excessive use of force, arbitrary and politically motivated arrests and detentions, registration of criminal or terrorism charges, and the imposition of moratoriums on assemblies for extended periods of time for no valid reason.

The study proposed creating and enforcing better protocols for law enforcement agencies that involve training in human rights and crowd-management practices, with an emphasis on minimal use of force; allowing unrestricted media and digital access to assemblies; and facilitating free speech and movement for all assemblies.

More Stories From Pakistan

