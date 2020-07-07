UrduPoint.com
HU Starts Admissions For Fall Semester 2020

Tue 07th July 2020

HU starts admissions for fall semester 2020

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :To continue the educational process in the wake of COVID-19 Hazara University Manshera Tuesday announced fall semester 2020 admission schedule and started admission.

The four faculties of Hazara University offered admissions in 36 different academic disciplines including BS, MS, MA, MSc, MPhil and Ph.D. at two campuses including main campus Manshera and Battagram campus, students can get admissions in BS Computer Sciences, Physics, Zoology and English in newly established Battagram campus.

Owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus HU also introduced an online admission form submission facility, where students can register themselves and get admission in their desired subject.

For fall semester 2020 last date for submission of online admission forms on http//admissions.hu.edu.pk for BS would be 7th August, entry test for MS, Mphil and Ph.D. would be held on 8th August, HU administration has decided to conduct entry test only due to the wake of COVID-19.

Prospecting students can also visit the HU website www.hu.edu.pk for details of admission or contact on 0997-414143 and 414145 or cell phone no 033403008081 of provost office.

