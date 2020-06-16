Huge quantity of hoarded commodities recovered

Assistant Commissioner Sadr Umer Maqbool recovered 76,000 bags of rice, black grams and pulses from two godowns, hoarded for profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sadr Umer Maqbool recovered 76,000 bags of rice, black grams and pulses from two godowns, hoarded for profiteering.

District administration sources said on Tuesday that on a tip-off, the AC along with his team conducted raids in Chak No.

67-JB Sadhar and recovered hoarded 65,000 bags of rice from Khizar Traders.

Similarly, the AC Sadr recovered 11,000 bags of black gramsand pulses from Ahmad Traders.

Both the godowns have been sealed.