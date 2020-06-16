UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huge Quantity Of Hoarded Commodities Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 07:52 PM

Huge quantity of hoarded commodities recovered

Assistant Commissioner Sadr Umer Maqbool recovered 76,000 bags of rice, black grams and pulses from two godowns, hoarded for profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sadr Umer Maqbool recovered 76,000 bags of rice, black grams and pulses from two godowns, hoarded for profiteering.

District administration sources said on Tuesday that on a tip-off, the AC along with his team conducted raids in Chak No.

67-JB Sadhar and recovered hoarded 65,000 bags of rice from Khizar Traders.

Similarly, the AC Sadr recovered 11,000 bags of black gramsand pulses from Ahmad Traders.

Both the godowns have been sealed.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

SEC reviews infrastructure development projects

10 minutes ago

Dubai Culture launches its first initiative within ..

25 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to implement ..

40 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi, Iraqi Minister of Culture discuss ..

55 minutes ago

‘Harassment, threats to diplomat staff become ro ..

56 minutes ago

Citizen injured in result of unprovoked firing by ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.