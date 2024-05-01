Open Menu

Human Rights Council Of Pakistan Playing Important Role In Highlighting Kashmir Dispute: Saghar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2024 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter Convener, Mahmood Ahmad Saghar has said that the Human Rights Council of Pakistan has been continuously playing important role in highlighting the Kashmir dispute.

Mehmood Ahmad Saghar expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Council led by its Chairman Jamshed Hussain at the APHC-AJK office, said a press release here on Wednesday.

The APHC-AJK convener said that the Human Rights Council of Pakistan had always been at the forefront of highlighting the Kashmir dispute at the social and diplomatic levels.

He added the Council is committed to supporting the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.

On the occasion, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar and other Hurriyat leaders including Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Imtiaz Wani, and Syed Ijaz Rahmani told the delegation that the Modi-led Indian government was following the Israeli policy of brutalizing innocent Kashmiris in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They maintained that Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory and the United Nations has recognized the right of self-determination of the Kashmiris through several Security Council resolutions.

Jamshed Hussain, the Chairman of the Human Rights Council of Pakistan, said that the Kashmiri people were offering unprecedented sacrifices to get their motherland freed from India’s illegal occupation.

The Modi government cannot weaken the Kashmiris’ spirit of freedom by resorting to massacres, arrests, and unjustified restrictions, he added.

