IHC grants time for recovery of missing poet

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to the authorities till Friday for the recovery of missing poet Ahmed Farhad.

IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case seeking early recovery of the citizen.

During the hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan assured the court that all resources would be utilized to trace out the missing person and prayed the court to grant some time for the purpose.

The AGP said that he was taking responsibility of the matter, assuring that Ahmed Farhad would be recovered soon.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till next date.