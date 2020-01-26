UrduPoint.com
Husband, Wife Including Son Die In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 4 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 04:12 PM

Hyderabad Town (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th January, 2020) Husband wife including their son have been killed in road mishap on Khushab road in Hyderabad Town on Sunday.According to media reports, Khadim Ali was on to Sargodha with his wife and son on motorbike when a speedy passenger van hit them and as a result they fell down on the ground and died on the spot.

All the three dead bodies handed over to their family after legal proceedings.Van driver arrested from the spot while police station registered a case.

