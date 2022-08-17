Hussain Day" organized at University of Karachi

The international delegation of International Committee of Red Cross, Pakistan Society of Red Crescent met Sheikh Al Jamia

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The international delegation of International Committee of Red Cross, Pakistan Society of Red Crescent met Sheikh Al Jamia.

An international delegation of the International Committee of Red Cross, Pakistan Society of Red Crescent met Vice Chancellor of University of Karachi Professor Dr. Khalid Mehmood Iraqi and Adviser for Student Affairs of University of Karachi Dr. Syed Asim Ali yesterday with the aim of training students in first aid. It was to ensure the organization of workshops and seminars and to improve mutual cooperation in this regard. Apart from other dignitaries, Ali Soheib, a student of the University of Karachi who saved the life of a Chinese teacher, was also encouraged in the meeting. Cooperation was also emphasized regarding the training of teachers to give first aid. The delegation included First Aid Delegate Brian from Geneva, Provincial Coordinator Dr.

Rizwana, Program Coordinator Dr. Amjad from Islamabad, Iftikhar Ahmed, Dr. Adnan Ahmed from the district, and Dr. Syed Muhammad. and Musrat Fatima were involved. Members of Karachi University Students Advisory Council Dr. Nosheen Raza, Dr. Salman Zubair, Dr. Mustafa Haider and Farhan Ahmed Siddiqui were also present.

On this occasion, Sheikh Al-Jamia Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood al-Iraqi said that students and teachers are the pillars of the society and if they are properly trained in first aid, many precious lives can be saved. Oftentimes, due to lack of training, people cannot help the victims in various accidents even if they want to, and due to lack of training, instead of saving the life of the injured, it becomes a reason to lose life. Finally, on behalf of the International Committee of the Red CrescentA first aid box was also provided to University of Karachi.

APP,SSO.