Hybrid event of MoFA, Swiss embassy focus on sustainable agriculture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Embassy of Switzerland on Wednesday held a hybrid event on agricultural technologies-related innovation for sustainable agriculture.

The event brought together, physically and virtually, nearly 100 science and technology-related stakeholders from Pakistan and Switzerland.

It also featured an exhibition of start-ups related to agri-bio and agri-tech in Pakistan, showcasing a diverse range of products and services.

In his address, the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, welcomed the interface between local innovation stakeholders and potential international partners.

He emphasised upon the need for incorporating recent innovations such as precision agriculture to increase the productivity of the agricultural value chain.

In this context, he also lauded the efforts of the local start-ups that are transforming the agricultural sector and affiliated industries in the country with the full support of the Government of Pakistan.

The Director General (United Nations/Science Diplomacy) highlighted the role of technology in attaining the Sustainable Development Goals, including those related to food security and climate change.

He said that Pakistan and Switzerland's friendly relations would be further strengthened through science diplomacy related engagements that can create scientific linkages and technological collaboration between the two countries.

The Swiss Chargé d'Affaires echoed similar sentiments and underscored the necessity of scientific cooperation to help tackle the multifaceted issues of climate change and food security.

He also highlighted that sustainability is an important element for Swiss companies and one of their prioritized agenda for international partnerships.

The event included technical talks, institutional offerings and a panel discussion focused on the agriculture and green technological related landscape in both countries, as well as potential areas of collaboration.

The participants from Pakistan included representatives from Special Technology Zones Authority, Higher education Commission, National Science and Technology Park, National University of Science and Technology, and SUPARCO. Representation from the Swiss side included experts from Swiss Federal Office for Agriculture, Geneva Science Diplomacy Anticipator, Swiss Research Institute of Organic Agriculture, along with some major Swiss start-ups working in the clean technology sector.

The event was held under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Science Diplomacy Initiative, one key objective of which is to provide local S&T stakeholders a platform to showcase their innovations for pursuing international partnerships.