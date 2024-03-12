Open Menu

Hyderabad: Actions Against Profiteers, 20 Arrested, Hotel Cell

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 06:06 PM

To ensure strict implementation of the Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance and prevent profiteering the Hyderabad district administration has initiated actions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) To ensure strict implementation of the Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance and prevent profiteering the Hyderabad district administration has initiated actions. Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi has said that during the sacred month of Ramazan, they will play their full role in providing relief to the general public through every possible means, and no trader will be allowed to charge extra prices.

He expressed these views on Tuesday while reviewing the Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance and price control situation along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Najeeb ur Rahman Jamali and Assistant Commissioner Taluka Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana in different areas.

DC sealed "Desi Tadka" hotel in Qasimabad for violating the Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance while arresting more than 20 traders who charged extra prices of meat, fruits, vegetables, and other essential items and handed over to concerned police for further action.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all Assistant Commissioners of the district were directed to ensure the implementation of official prices and the Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmad Siddiqui visited units No. 2, 6, 7, 8, and 10. He reviewed the implementation of the Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance 1981 and directed the concerned police officials to check the hotels and restaurants within their limits and if any hotel is found violating the said Ordinance, immediately report to the AC office so that action can be taken against violations.

On the other hand, the Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad (Rural) Ahsan Morai witnessed the auction of fruit and vegetables at the new sabzi mandi hala naka along with officials of the market committee, union committee, and others. During the visit rates of each fruit and vegetable were noted by the team so that relief could be provided to the public.

