HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : All candidates who had filed nomination papers for election on vacant seats of Corporate and Associate classes of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry have been elected unopposed on Wednesday.

According to Syed Fakhar Alam Zaidi, the Secretary General HCCI and Returning Officer, those who have been declared unopposed included Asad Hussain, Goharullah, Ziauddin, Syed Sharjil Ali, Syed Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Imran on six vacant seats of Corporate Class.

Ali Ahmed, Turab Ali Khoja, Muhammad Shakir Memon, Muhammad Waseem, Ilhaj Gulshan Illahi and Hifzur Rehman were elected unopposed on six vacant seats of Associate Class of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zaidi said.