I will maintain military ties with Pakistan if I become Chairman joint chiefs of staff: US Gen Milley

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) General Mark Milley, currently the Army's chief of staff and U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be the top military officer said US needed to maintain military ties with Pakistan which is in the interest of both the countries.He warned on the occasion of his nomination that immediate US troops pull out from Afghanistan will be a strategic mistake.He told Senate Armed Services committee that " If I become chairman I will want to maintain relations between US and Pakistan.

We will however exert pressure on Pakistan that it should act upon US pleas.He said "we have suspended security assistance and have halted defence talks but we need to forge military ties due tour joint interests.It is pertinent to mention here this statement has come on the occasion when Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit US within few days.

Responding to a question from Senators with reference to Afghanistan Gen Milley said " it seems to me US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan will be a strategic mistake .Gen Milliey has performed service in Afghanistan, Somalia, Iraq and Colombia and it is being expected that he will become Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff without any opposition.Senate Panel sent him a written questionnaire on sensitive issues of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq and he through his response underscored the need for establishing military ties with Pakistan saying Islamabad has a vital role in peace and security in Afghanistan and cooperation from Pakistan in war on terror is need of hour.