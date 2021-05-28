UrduPoint.com
IAP, Pesco Agree On Carrying Repair Work Only On Weekends

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:48 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) have agreed on the Permit to Work (PTW) to be only on Saturday and Sunday, besides amicable resolution of tripping, low voltage and overloading issues in order to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of electricity in Industrial estate Hayatabad Peshawar.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between IAP delegation led by its president Malik Imran Ishaq and Pesco Chief Executive, Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan in his office, according to a statement issued here on Friday.

Besides, Moshin Malik Sajjad, Chairman WAPDA and SNGPL Standing Committee and Executive members IAP Riaz Arshad and Malik Niaz Ahmed, the committee members Javed Iqbal Khan COO, PESCO, Sultan Rasheed Project Director (PD) Construction PESCO, M. Riaz Deputy Director (DD) Planning and Evaluation (P&E) PESCO, Arbab Muhammad Farooq XEN Khyber and Shahid Khan SDO Hayatabad were also present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed extensively regarding issues relating to tripping, low voltage, overload, especially PTW.

Jabbar Khan, the CEO Pesco during the meeting agreed upon the Permit To Work (PTW) to be only on Saturday and Sunday.

Furthermore, he said that the Focal Persons, including Mohsin Malik Sajjad Chairman PESCO and SNGPL standing committee and Wasi Ullah secretary IAP would be informed two days prior regarding Permit to Work (PTW), even if it is for Saturday or Sunday.

Similarly, it was discussed with the CEO that the Industrial estate and Olympia feeder(s) were overloaded and directed the team to check the requirement and need of the number of feeder(s).

Therefore, the Pesco CEO directed the team to create a demand note and share the same with the President IAP and CEO KPEZDMC.

Regarding tripping of electricity in industrial estate Hayatabad Peshawar, the CEO instructed the XEN and SDO to conduct a survey and resolve the issue earnestly, in response to which the XEN mentioned that the faulty links are repaired by the concerned industry.

The CEO advised President IAP to stop the practice of self-repairing at industrial level and directed SDO Hayatabad and relevant staff to repair the faulty system with additional team at their disposal, keeping in view the urgency and seriousness of the matter.

