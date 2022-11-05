UrduPoint.com

IAP To Hold All Pakistan Calligraphic Competition On Nov 14

November 05, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Iqbal Academy Pakistan (IAP) has planned to arrange All Pakistan Calligraphy Competition titled "Kalam-e-Iqbal" on Monday (November 14) at Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

The intended students can register with IAP to participate in the competition till Sunday (November 13).

The objective behind this competition is to provide a platform to the youth for portraying their abilities in positive way along with educating them about the massage of great poet Allama Iqbal for their character building.

The students from Primary to middle level will present their calligraphic work on selected part of Kalam-e-Iqbal: "Ho merey dum sai yun hi merey watan ki zeenat, jis tarha phool sai hoti hai chaman ki zeenat".

While the topic for the students of Matric to O level is "Afrad k hathon mai hai aqwam ki taqdeer, hr fard hai millat k muqadar ka sitara".

One student from each school will be able to participate in the competition. Students obtaining top positions will be given prizes and certificates.

IAP is a statutory body of the government and a centre of excellence for Iqbal Studies. The aims and objectives of the academy are to promote and disseminate the study and understanding of the works and teachings of Allama Iqbal.

