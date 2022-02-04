IBC observes strike against four murders

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) on Friday observed strike in protest against killing of four people including a lawyer Raja Haroon in Federal capital.

The most of the cases in Islamabad High Court (IHC), district court and judicial complex were adjourned without further proceeding due to the lawyers strike.

Vice Chairman IBC Syed Qamar Hussain Shah Sabzwari and other members of the lawyer bodies had condemned the tragic incident.

They stated that the incident took place due to the negligence of police and administration.

No lawyer appeared before the courts in line of the strike.