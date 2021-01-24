UrduPoint.com
IBCC To Reduce Dropout Rate Of Matric, Inter Students In 2021

Sun 24th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

IBCC to reduce dropout rate of Matric, Inter students in 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has set an agenda to reduce the dropout rate of Matric and Intermediate students in the country during the current year.

This was stated by the IBCC Secretary Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah in a message on International Education Day being celebrated on January 24th all over the world, including Pakistan.

Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah said that educational reforms would have to be carried out keeping in view the needs of contemporary epoch at matriculation and intermediate level.

The children could get admission in the university by understanding the modern requirements, he said adding that during the coronavirus pandemic, the whole world understood the importance of technology in the field of education.

IBCC, he said, in collaboration with all education boards and other stakeholders in the country, has contributed to the new education policy (2021) through examination reforms.

It will play an important role in providing the best education system, he mentioned. He went on saying that reducing the dropout rate of Matric and Inter students in the country is also on the IBCC's 2021's agenda.

At present, Dr Mallah said, the country is in dire need of a uniform system of examinations at the Primary, middle and secondary levels in which the curriculum and procedures have been formulated. Through which students can be guided to test their academic strengths and weaknesses during and at the end of the year, he informed.

Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah said that curriculum, teacher training and examinations are of equal importance in any education system for which IBCC in collaboration with the Federal government is going to launch a special project in future in which Technology will play a key role.

