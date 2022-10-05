UrduPoint.com

ICAO President Appreciates Pakistan's Efforts For Uplift Of Aviation Industry

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) President Salvatore Sciacchitano has appreciated Pakistan's efforts to transform the country's aviation sector into an effective, qualitative and modern industry, meeting global air-safety standards.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Director General Khaqan Murtaza on the sidelines of the ICAO's 41st Assembly (A41) in Montreal, Canada, according to the Aviation Division news release issued here on Wednesday. The Council General of Pakistan in Canada and the Deputy DG of PCAA also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the PCAA DG highlighted the important legislation and progress made by the Pakistani government to bring improvement in the aviation sector. The DG also met the ICAO Secretary General and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The Pakistani delegation, led by the PCAA DG, is representing the country at the moot of the ICAO, continuing from September 27 to October 7 and being participated by 193 member states in Montreal, the second-most populous city of Canada.

The Pakistan group also held meetings with delegations of different countries, including the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia and Qatar.

