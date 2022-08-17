UrduPoint.com

ICC Holds Independence Day Event To Highlight National Goals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ICC holds Independence Day event to highlight national goals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC) held an event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's Independence Day to highlight national goals.

A gathering of the notables passed a unanimous resolution on the occasion, pledging to work for the betterment of the motherland, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

It was chaired by the ICC's President, Syed M. Siddiq Hasan. National Anthem was played and Pakistan flag was hoisted followed by a cake cutting ceremony to mark the event in a befitting manner.

A Dua was led by Ali Ahmad Farooqui, I.T. Secretary, ICC for the integrity and solidarity of the country, the participants shared their views on the occasion about the significance of the day.

They highlighted the objectives and goals of independent homeland.

The resolution says, "We were fortunate enough to get an identity of our own 75 years ago as Islamic Republic of Pakistan. This independence was achieved after countless sacrifices of our ancestors and as a result of which we can live freely in our own homeland.

To have a home, identity, is one of the most privileged things that money cannot buy. Therefore, it is up to us to make this homeland prosperous and bring deserved glory to it".

It added, "This Independence Day, we pledge to make Pakistan proud by doing our part in our own capacity. We pledge to understand and stand by its principles, stay united and devote ourselves to the cause of working for Pakistan with dedication and sincerity. We hope to reaffirm our commitment towards our country and pray for its safety from all kinds of evils and disasters."The event was addressed among others by Naeem Siddiqui, Rashid Awan, Zafarullah and Allah Nawaz, members of ICC's Executive Committee.

They also called for upholding the golden principles, faith, unity and discipline, given by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. It was high time for the entire nation to think for the country, realizing the sacrifices rendered by our forefathers, they added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Resolution ICC Muhammad Ali Jinnah Rashid Buy Independence Money Gold Event All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b ..

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b tranche

2 minutes ago
 Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

1 hour ago
 Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from t ..

Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th August 2022

4 hours ago
 US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to ..

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to Hold Trump's Attention - Repor ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.