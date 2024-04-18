ICCI Pledges To Have A Female President Soon
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI ) has pledged to have its first female president soon followed by other chambers across the country.
The facilitation centers for women home-based workers would be established in all the provincial capitals.
This was disclosed by the Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Nilofer Bukhtiar during the Eid Milan and Award Ceremony held here Thursday.
On this occasion, Lansana Wonneh, Country Representative of UN women Pakistan, also praised the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) efforts in the Economic Growth of Women at the Eid Milan and Award distribution event.
He emphasized that individuals, societies and nations thrive when women are empowered to overcome economic barriers.
