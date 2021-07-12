UrduPoint.com
ICIMOD Announces `Mountain Prize' To Award Individual, Organization For Sustainable Mountain Development

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:56 PM

International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), an intergovernmental knowledge and learning center in eight regional member countries of Hindu Kush Himalayas, has announced `Mountain Prize' to honor and award those individual or organization which has demonstrated outstanding efforts enabling sustainable and resilient mountain development in HKH region

The prize of US Dollar 2500 will be awarded to only those organization and individual who are based in Hindu Kush Himalayas, says a press release issued here on Monday.

The efforts of participating individual or organization must have benefited the environment as well as communities particularly poor, youth and women.

In 2021, the focus of the award be exclusively on work related to the COVID pandemic, any activity or approach carried out in pandemic related response aimed at building the resilience of HKH communities.

A commission for the `ICIMOD Mountain Prize' will judge the submitted nomination and may invite appraisals by external experts to decide on the winner of the prize.

The result of the Mountain Prize winner will be announced on December 11, 2021 in connection with International Mountain Day.

