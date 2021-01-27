UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iconic Writer Ali Sufyan Afaqi Sixth Death Anniversary Marked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:10 PM

Iconic writer Ali Sufyan Afaqi sixth death anniversary marked

Prolific journalist, script writer, film director and producer, Ali Sufyan Afaqi was sixth death anniversary was marked on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Prolific journalist, script writer, film director and producer, Ali Sufyan Afaqi was sixth death anniversary was marked on Wednesday.

Born on 22 August 1933 in Indian Bhopal, Afaqi had shifted to Lahore after partition and joined Daily Afaq as journalist and started writing himself as Ali Sufyan Afaqi.

During his career, he stepped into Pakistan film industry and produced several block buster movies besides writing scripts.

Thundi Sarak, Joker, Taqdeer, Andaleeb, Farishta, Aas, Intazar, Ajnabi, Aashi, Play Boy, Miss Colombo, Kabhi Alwida Na Kehna and Nikkah are some of the films whose story and dialogues were written by him.

He produced Kaneez,Admi, Mera Ghar Meri Jannat, Saza , Aas and other films.

Afaqi also worked as editor in family magazine.

He also wrote many travelogues which won him appreciation from far and wide.

The great journalist died in Lahore on Jan 15, 2015 after protracted illness.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Film And Movies Died Bhopal Colombo August 2015 Family From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE supports GCC’s joint efforts to prioritise e ..

14 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Khulood Al Zaabi nominated to officiate ..

14 minutes ago

Three years of achievements since the introduction ..

14 minutes ago

Senate panel for devising comprehensive, effective ..

4 minutes ago

Morikawa aiming for Dubai glory after overcoming ' ..

4 minutes ago

US Will Work With Allies, Russia, China to Put Mor ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.