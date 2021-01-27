Iconic writer Ali Sufyan Afaqi sixth death anniversary marked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Prolific journalist, script writer, film director and producer, Ali Sufyan Afaqi was sixth death anniversary was marked on Wednesday.

Born on 22 August 1933 in Indian Bhopal, Afaqi had shifted to Lahore after partition and joined Daily Afaq as journalist and started writing himself as Ali Sufyan Afaqi.

During his career, he stepped into Pakistan film industry and produced several block buster movies besides writing scripts.

Thundi Sarak, Joker, Taqdeer, Andaleeb, Farishta, Aas, Intazar, Ajnabi, Aashi, Play Boy, Miss Colombo, Kabhi Alwida Na Kehna and Nikkah are some of the films whose story and dialogues were written by him.

He produced Kaneez,Admi, Mera Ghar Meri Jannat, Saza , Aas and other films.

Afaqi also worked as editor in family magazine.

He also wrote many travelogues which won him appreciation from far and wide.

The great journalist died in Lahore on Jan 15, 2015 after protracted illness.