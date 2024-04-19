ICP Continues Crackdown Against Smoke Emitting Vehicles
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) has intensified action against smoke emitting and pressure horns vehicles for the purpose of environmental protection.
A public relations officer on Friday said that, following the special directions of the SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, the Islamabad capital police have intensified the crackdown against vehicles causing environmental pollution and using pressure horns.
In this regard all Zonal DSPs have been directed to take stern action against vehicles involved in polluting the environment. mobile squads of Islamabad Capital Police have been formed to implement the campaign against the smoke-emitting vehicles.
These squads patrol in various areas and important boulevards of the city and are directed to take legal action against those vehicles involved in noise and smoke pollution.
Meanwhile, special squads had been constituted as per the directions of SSP Traffic in order to conduct regular checking and issued fine tickets against vehicles involved in noise or other environmental pollution in the city.
The purpose of this whole practice is to provide a clean environment to citizens and to ensure safety of their health.
Recent Stories
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan
China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rains, thunderstorms to continue in KP3 minutes ago
-
KPRA, USAID-ERDA arrange on the spot registration facility for women entrepreneurs3 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain in Peshawar, suburbs continue43 minutes ago
-
Sargodha receives rain43 minutes ago
-
SABS University expels deputy director from service on harassment charges53 minutes ago
-
Attack on foreign nationals convoy foiled53 minutes ago
-
Public property worth a billion retrieved in Muzaffargarh53 minutes ago
-
Naveed Qamar commends Sindh police for thwarting terrorism attempt in Karachi53 minutes ago
-
ANF establishes rehabilitation center in Quetta for treatment of drug addicts1 hour ago
-
Funeral prayer of two custom officials martyred in DI Khan offered1 hour ago
-
Law minister calls on Opposition in NA to uphold principles of parliamentary decorum, etiquette1 hour ago
-
Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in Karachi1 hour ago