Open Menu

ICP Continues Crackdown Against Smoke Emitting Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ICP continues crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) has intensified action against smoke emitting and pressure horns vehicles for the purpose of environmental protection.

A public relations officer on Friday said that, following the special directions of the SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, the Islamabad capital police have intensified the crackdown against vehicles causing environmental pollution and using pressure horns.

In this regard all Zonal DSPs have been directed to take stern action against vehicles involved in polluting the environment. mobile squads of Islamabad Capital Police have been formed to implement the campaign against the smoke-emitting vehicles.

These squads patrol in various areas and important boulevards of the city and are directed to take legal action against those vehicles involved in noise and smoke pollution.

Meanwhile, special squads had been constituted as per the directions of SSP Traffic in order to conduct regular checking and issued fine tickets against vehicles involved in noise or other environmental pollution in the city.

The purpose of this whole practice is to provide a clean environment to citizens and to ensure safety of their health.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Fine Vehicles Traffic All

Recent Stories

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

1 hour ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

14 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

14 hours ago
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

14 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

14 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

14 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

14 hours ago
 NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

14 hours ago
 China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against ..

China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan