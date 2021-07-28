ICT admin issues flood advisory to combat any emergency situation

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has issued an advisory to all the relevant departments to avoid any eventuality during expected flood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has issued an advisory to all the relevant departments to avoid any eventuality during expected flood.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday more rains are expected in the upcoming days and some areas situated downstream of river Swan (Simly Dam) and river Korang (Rawal Dam) are vulnerable to be hit by high magnitude flood.

In addition, katchi abadies along Nullah in Sectors F-7, G-6, G-7, G-8, H-9, I-9, Khanna, Ghouri Town, Sohan are also being considered vulnerable.

Whenever there are extensive and continuous rains in the catchments areas of Simly and Rawal Dams, the excess water which overflows from the spillways of Rawal and Simly Dams causes flood in the rivers Swan and Korang.

Thus, high flood in these rivers may affect the low lying areas and disrupt services like water supply, sewerage, power supply, communication and agriculture system in these areas.

"In view of the past experience and previous Flood history of the district, constant vigilance is required to combat the flood emergency in the rainy season particularly along the banks of river Swan and Korang.

It has been experienced that the duration of the flood is normally between 8-10 hours in low lying areas along with river Swan and Korang," read the notification.

The additional deputy commissioner (Revenue), shall ensure carrying out announcements in rural areas of Islamabad through its staff and shall ensure that the residents of rural areas may be intimated regarding the changing situation.

All Assistant commissioners/magistrates shall personally visit the areas falling in their respective divisions and identify the down-streams/low altitude areas including katchi abadies and residence along nullahs.

The relevant directorates of CDA/MCI, shall carry out necessary arrangements to cope with the situation arisen in case of accumulated water. Pakistan Metrological Department, Islamabad shall inform in advance regarding flood.

The Sub Divisional Officers of Rawal Dam and Simly Dam shall remain in close coordination with Assistant Commissioner (Secretariat), Islamabad and update regarding variation in altitude of water level.

A Control Room has been established at Deputy Commissioner Office, ICT Administration Complex which will function round the clock. (Control No 051-9108084).