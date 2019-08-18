UrduPoint.com
ICT Administration Intends To Plant 1mln Trees In Monsoon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has kicked off monsoon tree plantations drive in the Federal capital and planted 1,000 saplings at Kashmir Highway.

The drive was inaugurated by Minister of Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah by planting a sapling here at sector G-13 (Kashmir Highway), a press release received here said on Sunday.

The event, organized by the ICT administration, was attended by civil society, volunteers, scouts, schools and officials from Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad and Capital Development Authority.

The minister was briefed about the steps taken under Clean, Green Islamabad initiative, which included plantation of one million plants on self help basis by involving different sections of society.

A survey revealed that the survival rate of the planted trees was 70 per cent.

The administration apprised the minister that the administration was intended to plant one million more trees and plants in ongoing monsoon season.

At present, the tree plantation was also being done at 7 other places and a target of 10,000 trees plantation was set for today. The entire activity was being done without any burden on the government kitty.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Inspector General Islamabad.

