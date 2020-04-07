ICT, CDA installs three disinfectant walkthrough gates

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :In continuation of precautionary measures taken to prevent and control the spread of corona virus in the city three more disinfectant walk through gates have been installed in the city .

Out of these, two walk through gates have been installed at G-9 infront of Utility Store by ICT Administration with the cooperation of CDA.

After completing installation and making operational walk through gates have been handed over to utility store management. After walking through these gates disinfectant spray people will enter the utility store.

In this connection a walk through disinfectant gate has been installed at Tarlai Panahagah with their help of donors.

ICT Administration had planned to installed 20 sanitizing walk through gates spraying disinfectant at different locations of Islamabad, out of which sanitizing walk through gates at Sabzi Mandi and G- 9 Markaz have been installed, while work of installation of two sanitizing walk through gates at the Pak Secretariat is in progress.

In the meanwhile, Chief Commissioner office in collaboration with NDMA & CDA has coordinated spraying chemical in sector I-10.

This activity was participated by civil society, traders community and other segments. During which whole sector including mosques, markets, markaz and other area including OGDCL Quarantine Centre.