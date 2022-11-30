UrduPoint.com

ICT Crackdown Against Trespassers, Profiteers & Beggars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ICT crackdown against trespassers, profiteers & beggars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Following the crackdown against profiteers, professional beggars, and encroachments Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday sealed three shops, 2 LPG and petrol filling stations, and booked 10 professional beggars.

During surprise inspection at 135 different points, the ICT teams arrested five profiteers, sealed three shops, and fined 9,500 rupees on the violation, whereas, FIR was also filed against one violator, said ICT press release.

The operations were conducted by Assistant Commissioner Nilore, Magistrates of sub-divisions including Industrial Area, Secretariat, City, Shalimar and Potohar at various areas of ICT.

According to a press release, the administration arrested 10 professional beggars and shifted them to the police station.

Two illegal petrol filling stations and 2 LPG filling stations were sealed and arrested one person during the raid.

Meanwhile, the administration confiscated carts and stalls that caused blockage of the main double road, arrested two violators, and seized 13 kg of polythene bags.

Furthermore, on the direction of the Deputy Commissioner ICT teams along with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) organized an anti-encroachment operation at Margalla Avenue for a smooth flow of traffic.

Three people were arrested for resisting the road leveling work by the directorate of roads.

