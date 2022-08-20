UrduPoint.com

ICTP Campaign In Full Swing To Check Traffic Rules Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ICTP campaign in full swing to check traffic rules violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :The campaign of Islamabad Capital Traffic Police (ICTP) to check violation of traffic rules was in full swing and special efforts were being made to maintain traffic discipline in the city.

The main objective of this road safety campaign was to ensure safety to people while road users were being educated for lane discipline during drive.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer has constituted special teams to control lane violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city. Strict checking was being made against those not using helmets during bike ride.

ICTP's team remain present on all important roads including Islamabad Expressway, Srinagar (Kashmir) highway to educate road users about traffic rules ICTP's FM Radio 92.

4 was also disseminating the messages about road safety and to educate audience about traffic rules.

SSP (Traffic) has appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws. He said that action would be taken against those not following lanes during drive as the sole purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He hoped that citizens will follow traffic rules and help ICTP through their cooperation in ensuring secure traffic system in the city.

Those violating traffic rules would be fined and safer road environment would be ensured through constant monitoring, SSP (Traffic) Dr.Syed Mustafa Tanweer maintained.

The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose was to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, the SSP (Traffic) added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Road Traffic Srinagar Nasir All

Recent Stories

Tarar says PTI, PML-Q leaders will be arrested if ..

Tarar says PTI, PML-Q leaders will be arrested if a PML-N worker is arrested

23 seconds ago
 Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread J ..

Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread Joy!

1 hour ago
 PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential ra ..

PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential rains in different parts of KP

3 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISP ..

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

3 hours ago
 "Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kin ..

"Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kinds of abuse with PTI leader

4 hours ago
 Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through ..

Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through dialogue: PM

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.