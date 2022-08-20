ICTP campaign in full swing to check traffic rules violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :The campaign of Islamabad Capital Traffic Police (ICTP) to check violation of traffic rules was in full swing and special efforts were being made to maintain traffic discipline in the city.

The main objective of this road safety campaign was to ensure safety to people while road users were being educated for lane discipline during drive.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer has constituted special teams to control lane violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city. Strict checking was being made against those not using helmets during bike ride.

ICTP's team remain present on all important roads including Islamabad Expressway, Srinagar (Kashmir) highway to educate road users about traffic rules ICTP's FM Radio 92.

4 was also disseminating the messages about road safety and to educate audience about traffic rules.

SSP (Traffic) has appealed the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws. He said that action would be taken against those not following lanes during drive as the sole purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He hoped that citizens will follow traffic rules and help ICTP through their cooperation in ensuring secure traffic system in the city.

Those violating traffic rules would be fined and safer road environment would be ensured through constant monitoring, SSP (Traffic) Dr.Syed Mustafa Tanweer maintained.

The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose was to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, the SSP (Traffic) added.