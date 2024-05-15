Open Menu

PDF, TiKA Pledge To Boost Humanitarian Activities In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 07:01 PM

PDF, TiKA pledge to boost humanitarian activities in KP

) The Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) and Turkiye's aid organization TiKA on Wednesday held talks for enhancing humanitarian activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) and Turkiye's aid organization TiKA on Wednesday held talks for enhancing humanitarian activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PDF was represented by its Chairman Muhammad Bilal Sethi, Patron-in-Chief Dr Qibla Ayaz and Executive Member Khurshid Khan, while the TiKa team comprised Turkiye Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pekachi and its Country Director Muhsin BALCI.

The meeting focused on kick-starting projects to uplift the socio-economic status of the KP people.

Highlighting the economic challenges faced by the Pakistani youth, the PDF chairman underscored the need of creating job opportunities and empowering young individuals.

He pleaded for the TiKA's support in organizing skill-based training programmes, ranging from culinary arts to digital marketing, with the aim to foster entrepreneurship among the youth.

Muhsin BALCI provided a comprehensive overview of the TiKA's ongoing projects, emphasizing their commitment to empowering the local communities.

Ambassador Pekachi reaffirmed Turkiye's solidarity with the PDF, committing to collaborate on initiatives that enable self-sufficiency, particularly among the youth.

Reflecting on the historical bond between the KP people and Turkiye, Ambassador Pekachi highlighted the unwavering support extended by the former during Turkiye's revolution. He paid homage to Abdul Rehman Peshawari, symbolizing the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz and Khurshid Khan expressed gratitude to the Turkiye people for their steadfast assistance during challenging times, underscoring the significance of bilateral cooperation in promoting prosperity and well-being.

They also felicitated Dr Mehmet Pekachi on his appointment as the Special Envoy for Countering Islamophobia by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Job Young From OIC

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tr ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tribute to martyr Major Babar

3 minutes ago
 01 day medical camp held at Afiyat old age home

01 day medical camp held at Afiyat old age home

3 minutes ago
 US retail sales misses expectations in April

US retail sales misses expectations in April

3 minutes ago
 Workshop on Innovative Leadership held at IBA Kara ..

Workshop on Innovative Leadership held at IBA Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan team grabs bronze medal in Asian Taekwond ..

Pakistan team grabs bronze medal in Asian Taekwondo C'ship

7 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation eases slightly in April, in ..

US consumer inflation eases slightly in April, in good news for Biden

7 minutes ago
CM stresses quality education in govt schools

CM stresses quality education in govt schools

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Fa ..

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System

25 minutes ago
 'Maryam Ki Dastak', doorstep delivery of public se ..

'Maryam Ki Dastak', doorstep delivery of public services, launched

4 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif committed to building country’ ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif committed to building country’s climate resilience: Romina

7 minutes ago
 Two production units fined Rs 125,000

Two production units fined Rs 125,000

7 minutes ago
 Quality of Life Program Head discusses investment ..

Quality of Life Program Head discusses investment opportunities in Italy

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan