Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Visited Attock, Attended The Martyrs' Memorial
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa visited Police Lines Attock to attend the martyrs memorial and laid floral wreath
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa visited Police Lines Attock to attend the martyrs memorial and laid floral wreath.
In the conference held at Police Lines, the RPO heard the problems of the police officers and youths and issued orders to solve them on the spot and distributed certificates of appreciation to the police officers who showed good performance.
The RPO said that all police officers should serve the public and provide prompt justice as their motto to increase the honor and dignity of the police department. "Make hard work and honesty is your motto", he added.
Later, RPO Rawalpindi reviewed the ongoing development works in Police Lines Attock and DPO Office Attock.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tribute to martyr Major Babar
01 day medical camp held at Afiyat old age home
US retail sales misses expectations in April
Workshop on Innovative Leadership held at IBA Karachi
Pakistan team grabs bronze medal in Asian Taekwondo C'ship
US consumer inflation eases slightly in April, in good news for Biden
CM stresses quality education in govt schools
Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System
'Maryam Ki Dastak', doorstep delivery of public services, launched
PM Shehbaz Sharif committed to building country’s climate resilience: Romina
Two production units fined Rs 125,000
Quality of Life Program Head discusses investment opportunities in Italy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tribute to martyr Major Babar12 seconds ago
-
Workshop on Innovative Leadership held at IBA Karachi2 minutes ago
-
CM stresses quality education in govt schools2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System22 minutes ago
-
'Maryam Ki Dastak', doorstep delivery of public services, launched2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif committed to building country’s climate resilience: Romina4 minutes ago
-
Remarkable collection of letters, documents, and photographs displayed at PNCA4 minutes ago
-
PDF, TiKA pledge to boost humanitarian activities in KP2 minutes ago
-
SIU arrests four drug smugglers, seizes large quantity of hashish in major operations4 minutes ago
-
Chilam Josh festival: A voyage of centuries old tradition attracts tourists in droves4 minutes ago
-
MNA inaugurates work on Tolanj Road2 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 165 connections of defaulters3 minutes ago