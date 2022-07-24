UrduPoint.com

ICTP Fines 8,951 Unregistered Vehicles In A Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ICTP fines 8,951 unregistered vehicles in a crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Capital territory police issued tickets to 8,951 unregistered vehicles and motorcycles during the ongoing year 2022 in a crackdown launched against the unregistered vehicles in the city.

According to the details, special enforcement squad, led by Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer, was constituted for checking the unregistered vehicles plying on the roads.

SSP (Traffic) has asked the residents to get their vehicles registered at the earliest and affix only the ETO-issued number plates on their vehicles.

The officials said that the police would show no leniency in this regard. Special enforcement squads have been erected at different points of the city by the ICTP to monitor movement of the possible unregistered vehicles as DSP level officers of all the four zones have been given special directions to ensure rule of law.

