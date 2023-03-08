ICTP issues 11,457 fine tickets over use of fancy number plates

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Traffic Police issued 11,457 fine tickets to vehicles and bikes during the ongoing year for having fancy or non-pattern number plates.

According to a police spokesperson, the ICTP has intensified action against vehicles having fancy and non-pattern number plates while the crackdown is also being made against those vendors preparing such number plates.

He said that a total of 11,457 vehicles and bikes have been fined for violating traffic rules and using fancy or non-pattern number plates.

The purpose of this campaign is to maintain law and order as well as effective security. He urged the motorists to display the number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office and also keep with them their driving licenses and vehicle documents.

A police spokesperson said that special squads have been constituted to take action against those using unauthorized number plates. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police and display authorized number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Office.

All zonal DSPs have been directed to accelerate efforts to ensure the success of this campaign so that the use of unauthorized number plates can be reduced. Action against vehicles with non-pattern numbers will be continued till the complete implementation of the law.