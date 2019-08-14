UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ID Celebrated In Jhang

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 10:10 PM

ID celebrated in Jhang

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::Like other parts of the country, the Jashn-e-Azadi and Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed with great enthusiasm in the district on Wednesday.

In this connection, a flag hoisting ceremony was held in district council office which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto, Provincial Minister for sports Rai Temor Bhatti, Provincial Minister for Cooperative Mehr Aslam Bharwana, MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, DPO Ataur Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Ashraf, ADCG Shahid Abbas, District Emergency Officer Eng. Ali Hasnain, Deputy Director Social Welfare Azher Abbas Adil, teachers, students, journalists and members of civil society.

A one minute silence was also observed and the national flag was hoisted.

Police and Rescue 1122 Jawans presented salute to the national flag. Special prays were held for freedom of Kashmir.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said Kashmir was a state of Muslims majority and every Pakistan was ready to help Kashmiri brothers.

Independent Day cake was cut in a function at Central Station of Rescue 1122. The rescuers planted trees at the station.

A ceremony to mark the Independence and Kashmir Solidarity day was held at Govt College for Women Jhang Sadar.

Principal Asiya Basharat hoisted the national flag and paid tributes to freedom fighters of Kashmir. Sweets were also distributed at the end of the function.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at Shorkot, Ahmedpur Sial, Athara Hazari and Shahjewana.

Independence Day functions were held in almost all colleges and schools of the district.

Different political parties also held Seminars and took out rallies to mark the day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Civil Society Jhang Independence Athara Hazari Rescue 1122 Women Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

3 hours ago

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

4 hours ago

DoT to showcase Abu Dhabi&#039;s world-class infra ..

4 hours ago

KhalifaSat captures image of Grand Mosque of Makka ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.