ID celebrated in Jhang

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::Like other parts of the country, the Jashn-e-Azadi and Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed with great enthusiasm in the district on Wednesday.

In this connection, a flag hoisting ceremony was held in district council office which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto, Provincial Minister for sports Rai Temor Bhatti, Provincial Minister for Cooperative Mehr Aslam Bharwana, MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, DPO Ataur Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Ashraf, ADCG Shahid Abbas, District Emergency Officer Eng. Ali Hasnain, Deputy Director Social Welfare Azher Abbas Adil, teachers, students, journalists and members of civil society.

A one minute silence was also observed and the national flag was hoisted.

Police and Rescue 1122 Jawans presented salute to the national flag. Special prays were held for freedom of Kashmir.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said Kashmir was a state of Muslims majority and every Pakistan was ready to help Kashmiri brothers.

Independent Day cake was cut in a function at Central Station of Rescue 1122. The rescuers planted trees at the station.

A ceremony to mark the Independence and Kashmir Solidarity day was held at Govt College for Women Jhang Sadar.

Principal Asiya Basharat hoisted the national flag and paid tributes to freedom fighters of Kashmir. Sweets were also distributed at the end of the function.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at Shorkot, Ahmedpur Sial, Athara Hazari and Shahjewana.

Independence Day functions were held in almost all colleges and schools of the district.

Different political parties also held Seminars and took out rallies to mark the day.