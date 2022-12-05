UrduPoint.com

IESCO Catches 3,407 Cases Of Power Pilferage In Nov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2022 | 07:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The field formation teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company caught 3,407 cases of power pilferage during November.

Out of the total cases, 3,378 meters were found slow, 6 tampered meters, and 23 were involved in the direct supply of electricity, told Chairman board of Directors IESCO Engineer Qamarul islam Raja.

He said taking action against the concerned consumers, a fine of more than Rs40.07 million has been imposed on them for charging 1.71 million units.

He said a vigorous and indiscriminate campaign to nab electricity thieves and their facilitators was going on successfully in all operation circles of IESCO.

The Chairman said IESCO Operation, M&T, and Surveillance teams were working day and night against these power thieves and their accomplices who were destabilizing the country and institutions.

Terming electricity theft as a big crime, he instructed the CEO of IESCO to speed up the anti-power theft campaign and if there were some elements in the department who supported electricity thieves, police cases should be registered against them besides firing them from service.

The Chairman also requested the consumers to support IESCO in this national campaign and report electricity theft to the concerned SDO, IESCO Helpline number 118, or directly to them keeping their name and address confidential.

