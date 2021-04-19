UrduPoint.com
IESCO Detects 1139 Suspicious Connections In April

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

IESCO detects 1139 suspicious connections in April

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Power pilferage teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) have detected 1139 suspicious connections across all five circles of the company during April so far.

Giving the details, IESCO Chief Ch. Abdul Razaq said 1105 meters were found slow while 32 consumers were getting direct power supply. On account of slow meters and power theft, 0.9 million units were charged to them besides imposing Rs 18.03 million fine, he said.

The CEO said applications were also submitted in the local police stations for legal proceeding against the power pilferers.

He said ensuring continuity of power supply during Holy month of Ramadan and prompt action against power theft were also their top priority.

The IESCO Chief appreciated the field formations efforts and said power theft campaign would continue till complete elimination of this menace. The IESCO Chief also requested valuable customers to be a part of this National campaign and call on complaint and monitoring cell No. 051-92952933-6 or help line 118 if they found anyone electricity theft.

