IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm CDA Flats, Burma, Waheedabad, Sitara Market, Highway, Ghauri Garden, Aziz Chowk, G-9 Markaz, International school, Old Exchange, Golra-II, Dargah, Shahpur. Pindi Point, PC, Kohala, Upper Topa, Shahdara, F Block, Faizabad, Khanna Road, Zafarul Haq, City, Gulshanabad, Sarafa Bazaar, Jinnah Road, Pir Wadhai, Ali Market, Asghar Mall, Shams Colony, Dhok Chaudhry. , Bijnial, People's Colony, Peshawar Road, Amir Hamza Colony, Sir Syed Road, Rehmatabad-II, River Garden, National Park, Lalazar, Adiala, Chakri, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Cantt, Abrar Shaheed, Kahuta City-1, Lehtar. II, Klar, Chowk Pandori, Mandira-II, Bengali, Gagan, Sher Shah Suri, Burhan, Islampura, Hussainabad, CS Khan, Captain Ishtiaq, Ghorghashti, Darya Sharif, Sarka, Karpa, Chhaji Mar, Pari, Galyal , Domail, Laniwala, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Pakhwal, Dina-3 Rohtas, Pedial, Dina-4 City,Scheme-1, Jarmut, Akwal, Kariala, Line Park, Minara, Sarpak, Jund Awan, Dhadial Rural, Sehgalabad, Chakral, CS Shah, Rawal, Lillah Town, Kachehri, Major Riaz Shaheed, Neela, Dhala, DS Bilawal, Dharabi, M.

Bilalabad, Dharmand, Darot, Jund City, Jund City-II, Nara, Pind Sultani, Tarlai, H-8, Highway, Iqbal Town, NPCC-II, Fazaia, Azad Shaheed, SPARCO, Ammar, Mandi Bhalwal, Kohar, Fatehpur, Sohawa City, NCI, Ahmedabad , G-10/2, , G/10 Markaz, EOBI, Bella Road, G-10/4, ICT, Itwar Bazaar, Hussainabad, Col. Sher Khan, Ghazi Kohli, I-Block, A-Block, Ara Bazar, Paswal, Wapda Town, Pind Priyan, SDW, Sang Jani, Shahullah Dutta, Fateh Jang Rural, Fateh Jang City, Gul Muhammad Shaheed, Tanaza Dam, Boleniwal, Katchari, Dar-ul-Salaam, Attock Cantt, Dhok Fateh, Captain Ishtiaq, Haro, Ghauri, Bohi Ghar, Salar Gah, Margalla, Nisar Shaheed, Labor Complex, Chibh, Dhakner, Anjara, Maqsood, Meera Sharif, Gharial, Nogzi, Fazahiya Feeders, From 09:00 am to 3:00 pm, Mudokalas, Capt. Nisar Shaheed feeders, From 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Tatta Pani, Sinhasa, City-II, Fatehpur, Charohi, Feeders, From 09:00am to 04:00pm, PHA Flats, I-16/3, Lakho Road, Amir Hamza Colony, Mangla Metal, Shahpur Pakistan CF feeders, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Officer Colony, HPT, I-16/3, FOECHS, I-16 Markaz, I-16/1 feeders and surrounding areas.