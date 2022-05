IESCO issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Vanhar, Daroot, Khahiyan, Mail, Raja Sultan, Katarian, Holy Family, F Block, Wasa, E Block, Hyderi Chowk, Asgharmal, Eid Gah, Bani, Abu Bakar Feeders, from 07:30 AM to 12:30 PM, River Garden Feeder from 07:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Safdar Shaheed Machine Mohalla, Langarpur, Citi Housing Feeders, from 06:00 AM to 02:00 AM, Beirut Gala Darbar Mai Toti, Khoi Ratta City, Charhoi Express, Dana Bhal, Charhoi Dhongi, Siri, City, Kariala, Jandroot, Dabsi, Dadut, Majajan, Charhoi Feeders and Surroundings.