IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM.

In Islamabad Circle, Mahfouz Shaheed, Islamabad Club 1-, Filtration Plant, E-7, CDA Office, Pandorian, Chatta Bakhtawar, Tufail Shaheed, Coral, UC Road, Lohi Bhir, F-9 Park, G-10/3, Industrial 1&2, New Exchange, Atwar Bazar, Kalingar Guardian, T&T, Company Bagh, Kohala, Pearl Continental, Kotli Sattian Balawara, Shahdara, Patriata, and Upper Topa Feeders would remain suspended from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM.

Similarly, F-Block, Shamsabad, Khurram Colony, Gulzar Quaid, Service Road, Zafarul Haque, City, Fawara Chowk, Sarafa Bazar, Jinnah Road, Mangatal, Quaidabad, Bagh Sardaran, Kayani Road, Officer Colony, Bhadana, Saham, Bibi Shaheed, Zeeshan Colony, and Range Road Feeders in the Rawalpindi City Circle would remain suspended from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM.

Some feeders in the Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, including Kashmir Road, Jahangir Road, Jail Park, Doctor Town, Model Town, Topi Pump, Lalazar, Shahpur, Dhamyal, Qureshiabad, Jhawara, Sahala. College, Nadh, Khawaja, Fazal Ahmad, New Chua, Panjar, Mandira, New Kaliam, Bhangali, Nishan-i Haider, Gagan, Shahgan, Adiala Jail, Shahpur, and Khasala feeders would not supply power on Monday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM.

Moreover, Margalla, SS Suri, Wahdat Colony, Kala. Khan, Pind Padian, Sangjani, Paswal, Purmiana, Ghari Afghan, Colonel Sher Khan, Pathargarh, Shanka, Captain Ishtiaq, Ma Re, Hameed, Sarka, Shadi Khan, Mansar, Pindi Gheb, Jhang, Pari, Gul Muhammad, Khanda, Chhaji Mar, Kamrial, and Galial feeders in the Attock Circle would remain suspended.

Jhelum Circle would also face power outage from the feeders, including F-5 Jada, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Shukrila, Shamsabad, Chapran, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, F-2 Chipboard, F-10 Kala Base, Borian, Industrial, Major Riyaz Shaheed, Gadari, Padyal, Chatala, New Sanghui, Khali Kholi, Colonel Muhammad Akram, Matwa, Ghori Dhamek, Baba Shaheed, Chapar Sharif, Shah Safir, Samot.

Power supply in the Chakwal Circle would remain suspended from the feeders, including Beharpur, Ara Bazar, Jamalwal, Miani, Main Bazar, Jund Awan, Dhadial Express, Segalabad, Chakaral, Basharat, Duffer, Toba, Kachhari, Abdullahpur, Blixar, Pipli, Kot Gula, Kot Shera, Thahi, Mail, and Vanhar.

Besides, the GSO Circle would face a power outage from 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM at G-15, G-15/1, G-15/4, Badhana, City II Feeders, and surroundings.