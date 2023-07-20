IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Jhelum Circle, Fatehpur, Sarai Alamgir, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Military College, Shamsabad Feeders,On Saturday from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Islamabad Circle, I-11/1, I- 11/3, Metro, Comsat Chhata Bakhtawar, Park Enclave, Lahtrar, Tiramuri, ISI, Rahara, PHA, Kuri Road, CM Pak Zong, Isolation Hospital Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial , Bisali, Pind Jatla, Lab-I & II, Industrial, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Comp, Mohra Nagyal, IST, New Rawat, Zaraj, Dhok Awan Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Azizabad, Nogzi, Bajnyal Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Basharat Feeder, Attock Circle, Taxila-I & II, Sher Shah Suri Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Langarpur, Cantt, CMH Jhelum, F3 Gul Afshan Feeders and surrounding areas.